Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $375.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $455.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.20% from the stock’s current price.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $248.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.28. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at $435,093,064.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,871,000 after acquiring an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after acquiring an additional 744,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS exceeded estimates and Atlas contributed ~72% of quarterly revenue, showing continued top-line strength and improving margins. This supports the long-term growth narrative for MongoDB. Article Title

Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS exceeded estimates and Atlas contributed ~72% of quarterly revenue, showing continued top-line strength and improving margins. This supports the long-term growth narrative for MongoDB. Positive Sentiment: Full-year FY27 guidance was framed as stronger than the quarter’s cautious Q1 guide — management expects FY27 revenue and EPS growth above consensus, which could support upside later in the year if execution matches commentary. Article Title

Full-year FY27 guidance was framed as stronger than the quarter’s cautious Q1 guide — management expects FY27 revenue and EPS growth above consensus, which could support upside later in the year if execution matches commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental color on go-to-market and AI strategy but not a market-moving surprise on its own. Article Title

Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental color on go-to-market and AI strategy but not a market-moving surprise on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst buy ratings remain in place at several firms (Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Citi, others) despite cuts to price targets — indicates many sell-side shops still see upside versus the current depressed level, though timelines vary. Article Title

Analyst buy ratings remain in place at several firms (Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Citi, others) despite cuts to price targets — indicates many sell-side shops still see upside versus the current depressed level, though timelines vary. Negative Sentiment: Weak near-term guidance and profit outlook sent shares sharply lower — the Q1 guidance and conservative short-term profit outlook were the immediate catalyst for a large sell-off as investors repriced growth/timing of AI-related revenue. Article Title

Weak near-term guidance and profit outlook sent shares sharply lower — the Q1 guidance and conservative short-term profit outlook were the immediate catalyst for a large sell-off as investors repriced growth/timing of AI-related revenue. Negative Sentiment: Executive departures (sales leadership changes) heightened uncertainty — management turnover amplified investor concern about near-term commercial execution. Coverage summarized at MarketBeat and Seeking Alpha. Article Title

Executive departures (sales leadership changes) heightened uncertainty — management turnover amplified investor concern about near-term commercial execution. Coverage summarized at MarketBeat and Seeking Alpha. Negative Sentiment: Wide wave of analyst price-target cuts — numerous firms trimmed targets (UBS, Canaccord, Piper, Oppenheimer, Mizuho, others) which increases downward pressure and reduces conviction among short-term holders even where ratings were maintained. Representative coverage: Benzinga summaries of PT moves. Article Title

Wide wave of analyst price-target cuts — numerous firms trimmed targets (UBS, Canaccord, Piper, Oppenheimer, Mizuho, others) which increases downward pressure and reduces conviction among short-term holders even where ratings were maintained. Representative coverage: Benzinga summaries of PT moves. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades/holding calls (e.g., Zacks moved to “hold”, Baird neutral) add to selling momentum from momentum traders and funds that track ratings/flows. Article Title

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.