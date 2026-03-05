CI Investments Inc. Acquires 30,841 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 1,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

