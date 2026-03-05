inTEST Co. $INTT Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,223 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.15% of inTEST worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in inTEST by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 million, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on inTEST from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company’s offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

