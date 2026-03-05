First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,000 Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Teleflex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teleflex by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is -6.62%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

