Andra AP fonden Has $33.97 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,059,000 after buying an additional 809,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

NYSE JPM opened at $299.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $807.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.90 and a 200-day moving average of $308.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.