Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $142,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 28,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $299.43 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.55.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

