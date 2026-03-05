Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.68 Million Stake in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 157.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 519,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 317,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 25.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,207,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,481,000 after purchasing an additional 452,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Revvity by 531.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.36 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

