CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $405.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

