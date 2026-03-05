First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,495,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 25.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,312,000 after acquiring an additional 345,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $16,941,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avnet by 47.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 739,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,783,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,738,000 after purchasing an additional 214,290 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Avnet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.33.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.Avnet’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.