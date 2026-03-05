JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $122.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.
Blackstone Stock Up 2.8%
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 1,146,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at $437,297,073.84. The trade was a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,796 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 733.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 259.8% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Deal pipeline/strategic deployment: Blackstone is reported among suitors exploring a takeover of UK aerospace supplier Senior Plc, which would be a deployment opportunity for dry powder and future fee income. Blackstone among suitors eyeing bid for UK’s aerospace supplier Senior
- Positive Sentiment: Contrarian analyst view: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded BX to “Strong Buy,” arguing recent share weakness is sentiment‑driven while fundamentals (AUM, fee growth, dry powder) remain solid — a narrative some investors use to buy the dip. Blackstone: Don’t Let Sentiment Obscure The Fundamentals (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: BDC capital-management move: Blackstone’s largest affiliated BDC raised its share repurchase limit to 7% as some investors exit — a capital-allocation step that can support NAV but also signals shareholder churn. Largest Blackstone BDC hikes share repurchase limit to 7% as investors cash out
- Neutral Sentiment: Management response: President Jon Gray publicly defended the loan quality in Blackstone’s flagship private‑credit fund, calling recent market reaction “noise” — may steady sentiment but hasn’t stopped withdrawals. Blackstone’s Gray: Market ‘noise’ fueled record redemptions from world’s largest private credit fund
- Negative Sentiment: Private‑credit stress: Blackstone’s $82B flagship private‑credit fund saw record gross redemption requests (~$3.8B) and net outflows (~$1.7B), forcing higher investor payouts and raising concerns about liquidity, fees and near‑term earnings. Blackstone hit by surge in withdrawals from flagship private credit fund
- Negative Sentiment: Stalled Hong Kong talks: Reports say discussions with New World Development over a potential investment have stalled over control issues — removes a near‑term deployment story and adds headline risk in Asia. Market Chatter: Blackstone’s Talks With New World Development Stalled Over Control
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: JPMorgan cut BX’s price target to $122 (neutral), joining other firms that trimmed targets after the redemption headlines — analyst downgrades increase selling pressure. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Blackstone to 122 from 158, maintains neutral rating
- Negative Sentiment: Visible insider/major-holder sell: Filing shows Tactical Opportunity Blackstone sold ~1.6M BX shares, a public sell‑down that can be read negatively by the market. SEC ownership filing
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.
Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.
