JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $122.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $105.09 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 1,146,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at $437,297,073.84. The trade was a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,796 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 733.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 259.8% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

