Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,637 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Large enterprise deals and product momentum support revenue and TPU/cloud demand — Google Cloud wins (CVS AI health platform) and ongoing Gemini product updates reinforce the company’s commercial AI growth story. CVS taps Google Cloud to roll out AI-powered health platform
- Positive Sentiment: Large infrastructure demand signaled by Meta leasing Google TPUs — multibillion‑dollar TPU agreements point to durable cloud revenue from AI training customers. Meta leases Google AI chips
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships (reported Apple tie‑up) could deepen Gemini / cloud integration into iOS ecosystem, raising long‑term monetization potential. Gemini lawsuit and Apple deal reframe AI risk/reward
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive — Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy and $370 target, helping underpin bullish expectations for medium‑term upside. Bank of America maintains $370 PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling observed (small share disposals by a director and the CAO) — routine filings show modest reductions that investors monitor but that don’t indicate strategic distress. Insider sale filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/legal uncertainty partly settles gameplay — Fortnite returns to Google Play worldwide, but with changed economics from the Epic settlement. That removes distribution uncertainty while altering long‑term service revenue. Fortnite returns to Google Play
- Negative Sentiment: Play Store commission cut — Google’s settlement with Epic reduces Play Store fees to roughly 20%, which could lower app‑store revenue and margins versus prior assumptions. Google lowers Play Store commissions
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile Gemini lawsuit raises liability and regulatory risk — a wrongful‑death claim alleging harmful chatbot guidance increases uncertainty around consumer AI oversight and potential litigation costs. Gemini wrongful‑death lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Waymo safety/regulatory scrutiny and AI capex concerns — NTSB probes and reminders of heavy AI capital spending weigh on near‑term margins and sentiment. Waymo NTSB scrutiny AI capex pressure article
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $300.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,993 shares of company stock worth $108,745,244. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
