CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $36,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CocaCola alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CocaCola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,170,000 after purchasing an additional 285,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,962,000 after buying an additional 2,497,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,495,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,960,000 after buying an additional 938,116 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 869,045 shares of company stock worth $68,407,201 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of KO stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $330.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.