Ernie Herrman Sells 30,000 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:TJX opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $162.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

