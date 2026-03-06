Scotiabank Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $275.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $415.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -299.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1,462.32 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.67.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total transaction of $440,002.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,824.50. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,622. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities

Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Scotiabank Upgrade (Benzinga)

Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Positive Sentiment: High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Citigroup $400 PT

High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet.

Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Canaccord PT Cut UBS PT Cut

Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Why MDB Is Down 19.1%

Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Zacks Downgrade

Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pessimism reported — Barclays and Monness issued more negative commentary/forecasts that contributed to the recent gap down and investor caution. Barclays Pessimistic Forecast Monness Notes

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.