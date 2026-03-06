Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $395.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.18.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB
MongoDB Trading Up 6.4%
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at $435,093,064.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $13,389,622. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting MongoDB
Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Scotiabank Upgrade (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Citigroup $400 PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet.
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Canaccord PT Cut UBS PT Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Why MDB Is Down 19.1%
- Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Zacks Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pessimism reported — Barclays and Monness issued more negative commentary/forecasts that contributed to the recent gap down and investor caution. Barclays Pessimistic Forecast Monness Notes
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.
The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.