Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 617,264 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Marvell Technology worth $312,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23,350.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results narrowly beat expectations: reported $0.80 EPS vs. $0.79 consensus and revenue of $2.22B (up ~22% YoY); management gave a Q1 EPS guide of $0.740–0.840 and signaled continued data-center strength. Marvell Technology (MRVL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised near-term outlook on stronger-than-expected data-center demand and record design wins — a clear AI/cloud tailwind for revenue and bookings. Marvell Technology raises Q1 guidance on data center demand
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves deepen AI infrastructure exposure (Celestial AI acquisition, PCIe 8.0 SerDes roadmap) which supports longer-term TAM expansion in optical interconnects and custom AI silicon. Marvell Deepens AI Infrastructure Role With Celestial AI Deal And PCIe 8.0
- Neutral Sentiment: Company filed a detailed press release with GAAP figures (Q4 net revenue $2.219B; GAAP net income $396.1M / $0.46 diluted). Useful for deep-dive models, but GAAP vs. non-GAAP presentation is already being parsed by investors. Marvell Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains mixed but generally constructive: many buy ratings and a median 6‑month target near $120 — this supports upside if guidance execution continues. Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Stock Falls on Q4 2026 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded MRVL to “strong sell” (and other outlets noted analyst downgrades), which can trigger selling and put near-term pressure despite the beat. Zacks downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting third‑party headlines and data snippets (some outlets reported EPS/revenue misses or emphasized risks like customer concentration), creating noise and quick profit-taking after the initial rally. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls on Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market volatility (oil/Strait of Hormuz headlines) is weighing on growth names and elevated beta stocks like MRVL today. Market Indexes Fight Off Deep Lows 2nd-Straight Day
In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
