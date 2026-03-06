Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 617,264 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Marvell Technology worth $312,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23,350.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

