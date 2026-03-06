David Duffield Sells 107,500 Shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,118,585.60. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $147.18 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.76 and a 52 week high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,371,495,000 after buying an additional 3,210,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,770,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,552,000 after acquiring an additional 96,139 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,091,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,970,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Workday by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,017,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,821 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

