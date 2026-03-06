GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,432 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Champion Homes worth $38,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Champion Homes by 66.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 712.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Champion Homes by 29.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Champion Homes by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities raised Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $100.68.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.10%.The business had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $159,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,537.95. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,064,916.03. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,634.30. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Champion Homes Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

