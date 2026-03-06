Truist Financial Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $375.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.18.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of MDB stock opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,462.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.67. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities

Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Scotiabank Upgrade (Benzinga)

Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Positive Sentiment: High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Citigroup $400 PT

High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet.

Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Canaccord PT Cut UBS PT Cut

Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Why MDB Is Down 19.1%

Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Zacks Downgrade

Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pessimism reported — Barclays and Monness issued more negative commentary/forecasts that contributed to the recent gap down and investor caution. Barclays Pessimistic Forecast Monness Notes

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

