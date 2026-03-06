The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $320.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.18.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -299.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1,462.32 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the sale, the director owned 80,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,824.50. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,622. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 257.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities

Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Scotiabank Upgrade (Benzinga)

Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank. Positive Sentiment: High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Citigroup $400 PT

High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet.

Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Canaccord PT Cut UBS PT Cut

Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Why MDB Is Down 19.1%

Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session’s heavy selloff. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Zacks Downgrade

Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pessimism reported — Barclays and Monness issued more negative commentary/forecasts that contributed to the recent gap down and investor caution. Barclays Pessimistic Forecast Monness Notes

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

