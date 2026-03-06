Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain strong — Lam beat January quarter revenue and EPS and issued solid near‑term guidance, supporting the recovery narrative for equipment demand. MarketBeat LRCX summary

Company fundamentals remain strong — Lam beat January quarter revenue and EPS and issued solid near‑term guidance, supporting the recovery narrative for equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street price‑target consensus implies ~25% upside, reflecting positive earnings‑estimate revisions and continued buy‑side optimism — this can attract longer‑term buyers despite intraday weakness. Analyst upside article

Wall Street price‑target consensus implies ~25% upside, reflecting positive earnings‑estimate revisions and continued buy‑side optimism — this can attract longer‑term buyers despite intraday weakness. Positive Sentiment: Technicals show a bullish short‑term setup: LRCX recently cleared its 50‑day moving average and hit an intraday trading signal/high, which can support bounce attempts and short covering. 50-day moving average article Intraday signal

Technicals show a bullish short‑term setup: LRCX recently cleared its 50‑day moving average and hit an intraday trading signal/high, which can support bounce attempts and short covering. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic expansion: a new Boise office to deepen collaboration with Micron highlights operational ties to memory/AI demand but is a longer‑term positive rather than an immediate catalyst. Boise expansion

Strategic expansion: a new Boise office to deepen collaboration with Micron highlights operational ties to memory/AI demand but is a longer‑term positive rather than an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at industry conferences; no material new guidance was disclosed — useful for color but unlikely to move shares alone. Conference presentation

Management presented at industry conferences; no material new guidance was disclosed — useful for color but unlikely to move shares alone. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and energy‑cost fears are driving a sector selloff: analysts and traders worry higher LNG/energy prices and geopolitical risk could raise South Korean fab costs, pressuring customers’ capex economics and reducing equipment demand. Fab cost concerns article

Geopolitical and energy‑cost fears are driving a sector selloff: analysts and traders worry higher LNG/energy prices and geopolitical risk could raise South Korean fab costs, pressuring customers’ capex economics and reducing equipment demand. Negative Sentiment: Supply‑chain disruption concerns tied to the Middle East conflict have triggered near‑term selling in semiconductor equipment names, including Lam. Supply chain concerns

Supply‑chain disruption concerns tied to the Middle East conflict have triggered near‑term selling in semiconductor equipment names, including Lam. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling (CFO and other insiders sold shares in early March) has amplified short‑term pressure and investor caution, contributing to the intra‑week decline. Insider selling report

Notable insider selling (CFO and other insiders sold shares in early March) has amplified short‑term pressure and investor caution, contributing to the intra‑week decline. Negative Sentiment: The stock recently underperformed peers in short‑window comparisons, which can trigger momentum and algorithmic selling during weak market breadth. Underperformance note

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $214.68 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $256.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $268.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

