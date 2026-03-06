Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 24,471 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of S&P Global worth $374,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $450.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.08. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

