Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Cintas worth $329,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Cintas by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $204.53 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day moving average of $194.20.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

