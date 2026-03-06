Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 619 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $982.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,047.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $937.23.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

Positive Sentiment: Lilly launched its “Lilly Employer Connect” platform to help employers offer tailored coverage for obesity medicines (including Zepbound/tirzepatide), offering a $449 single‑patient KwikPen price option and reduced employee cost-share designs that aim to broaden access and accelerate uptake. This directly targets a major payer/access headwind and could support sales growth if employers adopt the program. Lilly Employer Connect platform launches (PR Newswire)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

