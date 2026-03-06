Foresight Global Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Foresight Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,008 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 56,531 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up approximately 9.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of STMicroelectronics worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,170 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STM opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.07 and a beta of 1.55. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

