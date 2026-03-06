Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 27,110 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.