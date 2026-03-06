UBS Group Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $131.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KTB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:KTB opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 7.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

