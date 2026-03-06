Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $141.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:MOH opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average of $168.29. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 359.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 289.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

