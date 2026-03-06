Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $171.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,563.50. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,676.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 937,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,278,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

