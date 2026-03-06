Wolfspeed, Inc. $WOLF Shares Sold by Capital Markets Trading UK LLP

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP decreased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,943 shares during the period. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Wolfspeed worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 982,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 963,325 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,868,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 906,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 176.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 881,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 665,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 554,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $858.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($6.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($5.37). The company had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.75.

Wolfspeed, Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company’s product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

