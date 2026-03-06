Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 379,915 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.27% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8,220.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $1,018,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,640,251.38. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $76.78 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $189.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

