Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Corporation $CLW

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.45% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Clearwater Paper from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of CLW opened at $14.82 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $237.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

