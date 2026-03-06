Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 607,565 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.20% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,580,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 70,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,849 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.12 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $971.80 million, a P/E ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Positive Sentiment: Company presentation highlighted growth and a strategic refocus, which may support longer-term revenue and margin improvement if execution follows through.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in early March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (days-to-cover ~0), indicating the data source may be unreliable or not meaningful for current positioning.

Negative Sentiment: Several executives sold shares on March 3 (CMO, CFO, CTO, EVP and other insiders). Combined sales totaled about 2,218 shares for roughly $46,000 — each sale is a small percentage reduction in insider positions (0.13%–0.27%) but the cluster of concurrent filings can create near-term negative sentiment and extra selling pressure.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $25,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,590.14. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $459,700.20. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,020 shares of company stock valued at $241,593. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife’s product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company’s flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

