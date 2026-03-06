Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.3%

KTB stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 7.22%.Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 250.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 107,855 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Kontoor Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Kontoor Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kontoor reported a Q4 EPS beat (reported $1.73 vs. $1.65 est.) and record revenue of ~$1.02B (up ~45.6% YoY); management set FY26 EPS guidance of $6.40–$6.50 — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Q4 2025 Earnings Highlights

Kontoor reported a Q4 EPS beat (reported $1.73 vs. $1.65 est.) and record revenue of ~$1.02B (up ~45.6% YoY); management set FY26 EPS guidance of $6.40–$6.50 — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares gapped up on the earnings beat and guidance, with above-average volume — confirming the positive investor response. Shares Gap Up After Earnings

Market reaction: shares gapped up on the earnings beat and guidance, with above-average volume — confirming the positive investor response. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (examples: UBS to $131, Goldman to $95, Wells Fargo to $100, BTIG to $100, Barclays to $93) — analyst upgrades and higher targets amplify bullish sentiment and give additional runway for the stock. Analyst Coverage / Price Target Raises Zacks Coverage TickerReport Note

Multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (examples: UBS to $131, Goldman to $95, Wells Fargo to $100, BTIG to $100, Barclays to $93) — analyst upgrades and higher targets amplify bullish sentiment and give additional runway for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on margin drivers, channel mix, and international trends — useful for assessing sustainability of results but not new market-moving news. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on margin drivers, channel mix, and international trends — useful for assessing sustainability of results but not new market-moving news. Neutral Sentiment: Brand & product news: Wrangler launched a limited-edition collaboration with Avirex — boosts brand momentum and consumer visibility but is likely a modest near-term earnings/headline driver. Wrangler × Avirex Collection

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.