Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,296 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HELO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,746,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

HELO opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

