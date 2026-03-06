The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Disney secured large new credit lines ($5.25B short-term and $4B long-term), strengthening near-term liquidity and reducing refinancing risk. This supports operational flexibility and park/cruise investments. Disney Secures New $5.25 Billion Short-Term, $4 Billion Long-Term Credit Lines
- Positive Sentiment: Disney Cruise Line christened its largest ship, the Disney Adventure, in Singapore — a strategic push into Southeast Asia that could expand international revenue and diversify cruise demand. Disney Cruise Line Christens Newest Ship in Singapore
- Positive Sentiment: Promotional moves aimed at driving park demand this summer — e.g., free dining plans for Disney Visa cardmembers — could boost occupancy and F&B spending if broadly adopted. Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Get a Free Dining Plan at Walt Disney World This Summer
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational and attraction updates (Frozen Ever After animatronic refresh, Avengers Campus expansion, ride replacements) improve guest experience but are incremental to near-term earnings. How Disney Updated the Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff Audio-Animatronics
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst discourse is split: some research argues Disney’s IP and fair value justify a higher target (~$130), while others flag execution risk — keeping valuations in a tight but contested range. Why The Narrative Around Walt Disney (DIS) Is Shifting
- Negative Sentiment: Investor uncertainty about management transition (Bob Iger stepping aside, Josh D’Amaro set to lead) plus lingering questions after the earnings cadence are weighing on sentiment; some coverage frames Disney at an “inflection point.” Disney Bull vs Bear: What Big Changes at the Entertainment Giant Really Mean for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have also dipped since the last earnings report as investors parse guidance, margin outlook and whether recent promotions dilute near-term profitability. Why Is Disney (DIS) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
