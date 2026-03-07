Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,780,875,000 after buying an additional 503,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $298.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $348.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

