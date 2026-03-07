Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $6,928,000. Sequent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Broadcom Q1 earnings beat

Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Reuters: $100B AI sales guidance

Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Seeking Alpha: $10B buyback

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $331.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

