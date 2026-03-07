First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 521,842 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,752,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility.

Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be "significantly" above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels.

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

AVGO opened at $331.03 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.79. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

