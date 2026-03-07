Broderick Brian C Sells 3,338 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.5% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $298.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

