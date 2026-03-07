Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,774 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $298.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

