Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,928,000. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Broadcom stock opened at $331.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Broadcom Q1 earnings beat

Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Reuters: $100B AI sales guidance

Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Seeking Alpha: $10B buyback

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

