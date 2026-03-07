Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Boosted by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS launched an agentic healthcare AI product (Amazon Connect Health) that expands high‑margin cloud workloads into regulated healthcare, offering a tangible new revenue stream for AWS. Amazon launches AI-enabled platform to automate healthcare administrative tasks
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to host Anthropic’s Claude for non‑defense workloads after Pentagon concerns, preserving a key AI partner relationship that supports continued AWS AI demand. Amazon says customers can keep using Anthropic’s Claude on its cloud for non-defense workloads
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and active managers are adding conviction: BofA and TD Cowen reiterations and ARK/other fund buys signal analyst and institutional support for an AWS‑led re‑rating. Anthropic growth set to boost Amazon’s AWS revenue acceleration, says Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Data Services’ $427M acquisition of George Washington University’s Virginia campus signals longer‑term AWS capacity expansion (infra investment that supports growth). Amazon (AMZN) Buys George Washington University’s Virginia Campus for $427 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon joined a non‑binding White House “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” to cover data‑center power upgrade costs — removes some political overhang but is unlikely to change near‑term economics materially. Tech Giants Sign Ratepayer Protection Pledge On Power For Data Centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries reported are effectively meaningless (zero/NaN in feeds) and don’t provide a reliable signal for current positioning. SEC Form 4 — insider sale disclosure
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical / operational risk spiked after reported drone strikes and attacks on AWS data centers in the Gulf (UAE/Bahrain), causing regional outages and highlighting potential disruption, repair and insurance exposures. Iran hits Amazon data centres in jolt to Gulf AI drive
- Negative Sentiment: Customer‑facing outages (site/checkout issues) and Downdetector spikes this week are short‑term hits to sales and reputation that can pressure near‑term revenue and sentiment. Amazon online store suffers outage for some users
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon cut ~100 white‑collar roles in its robotics division — cost‑cutting that could help margins but also signals program disruptions and execution risk in a strategic automation area. Amazon eliminates 100 white-collar jobs in robotics team
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (CEO disclosed sale of 1,000 shares) is modest but can add to short‑term negative sentiment when combined with other headwinds. SEC Form 4 — insider sale disclosure
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
