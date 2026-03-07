Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Boosted by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. President Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

