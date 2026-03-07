Stagwell Inc. $STGW Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.67% of Stagwell worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 40.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,273,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 950,913 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 26.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 544,464 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at $7,875,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, December 1st. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

