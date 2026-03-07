Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.61.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5%

Mastercard stock opened at $521.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $465.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

