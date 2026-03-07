Chapman Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $274.38.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.0%

ITW opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.