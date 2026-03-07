BlackRock $BLK Stock Holdings Decreased by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 4.2% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total transaction of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,779.16. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock from a “moderate buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,351.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,308.89.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $953.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,089.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,099.40. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

