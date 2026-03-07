Chapman Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of KDP opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.
The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.
