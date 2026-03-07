Chapman Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.