Evexia Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 3.2% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 121.8% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.70.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

