Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Acquires 2,260 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.89 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.21 and a 200-day moving average of $254.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

